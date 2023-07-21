NBT Bank N A NY Buys 12 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total transaction of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total value of $3,735,813.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,396 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,949 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMG. Guggenheim upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $2,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,280.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,140.96.

CMG stock opened at $2,094.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,073.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,803.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,291.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,175.01. The company has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

