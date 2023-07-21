NBT Bank N A NY Has $475,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,688 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,361,000 after acquiring an additional 308,451 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,596 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,416,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,240,000 after acquiring an additional 595,210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIV opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.37 and a 200-day moving average of $75.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.