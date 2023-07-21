NBT Bank N A NY Increases Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 132.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,363,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 247,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 222,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,432,000.

BATS GVI opened at $103.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

