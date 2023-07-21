NBT Bank N A NY Trims Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.44.

Nucor stock opened at $166.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.68. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

