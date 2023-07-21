NBT Bank N A NY Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 92,808 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.09 and a fifty-two week high of $77.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

