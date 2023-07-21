Nervos Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $115.69 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $115.69 million and $3.12 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,818.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00312115 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.22 or 0.00822385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013752 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.98 or 0.00539859 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00062854 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 283.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000314 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00127213 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,135,205,010 coins and its circulating supply is 41,536,024,455 coins. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.