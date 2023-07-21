Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. Netflix updated its Q3 guidance to $3.52 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.52-$3.52 EPS.

Netflix Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $429.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,423,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix has a 1 year low of $211.64 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $412.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.33. The firm has a market cap of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.