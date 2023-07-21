Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix updated its Q3 guidance to $3.52 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to $3.52-$3.52 EPS.

Netflix Stock Down 2.0 %

Netflix stock traded down $8.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,744,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,908. The company has a market cap of $190.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $412.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.33. Netflix has a 52 week low of $211.64 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Netflix

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,195,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,595,196,000 after buying an additional 62,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $930,105,000 after purchasing an additional 516,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

