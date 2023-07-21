Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NFLX. TheStreet raised Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $421.71.

Netflix Stock Down 8.4 %

NFLX stock opened at $437.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.43 and its 200-day moving average is $359.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $211.50 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

