Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $525.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $421.71.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $437.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix has a 52-week low of $211.50 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $412.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.33.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 268 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.