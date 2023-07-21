Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $293.00 at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $250.00 to $293.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NFLX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $421.71.

NFLX stock opened at $437.42 on Tuesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $211.50 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $412.43 and a 200 day moving average of $359.33.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

