Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.53 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th.

Newmont Stock Performance

TSE:NGT opened at C$55.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.38. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$51.44 and a 52-week high of C$76.08. The firm has a market cap of C$44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$57.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.69.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.09. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of C$3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.16 billion. Research analysts predict that Newmont will post 4.2807775 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Company Profile

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.