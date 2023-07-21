NewSquare Capital LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 170.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,199,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.3 %

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $9,382,108.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,424,864 shares in the company, valued at $179,504,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock worth $33,315,803. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD stock opened at $110.25 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.54 billion, a PE ratio of 479.35, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

