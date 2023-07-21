NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) is Kabouter Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Kabouter Management LLC cut its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. NICE comprises about 16.4% of Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Kabouter Management LLC owned about 0.16% of NICE worth $22,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NICE by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in NICE by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Stock Performance

NICE stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.45. The company had a trading volume of 61,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,634. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.65 and a 1-year high of $235.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $571.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. On average, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho started coverage on NICE in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.33.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.