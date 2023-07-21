Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Announces Earnings Results

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 1.95%.

Nidec Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NJDCY traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.86. 41,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,557. Nidec has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nidec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

See Also

