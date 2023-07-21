Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,636 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $22,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.86.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

Amphenol Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $84.32 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $85.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

