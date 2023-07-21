Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 894 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 807,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $171,093,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.75.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $237.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

