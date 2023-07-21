Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $16,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard P. Mckenney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $607,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 66,698 shares of company stock worth $2,104,682 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.47.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

