Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 704 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $21,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.8 %

WEC opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.