Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,597 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.6% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $70,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dover Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 22,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 9.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,523,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,150,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.88 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $208.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

