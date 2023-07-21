Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,727 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,727 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $19,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MMM opened at $104.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $103.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.