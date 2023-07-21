Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Issues Earnings Results

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

NOK remained flat at $3.94 during trading on Thursday. 20,540,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,389,230. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $5.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.0329 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after buying an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,714 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 251.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,876,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,922 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

