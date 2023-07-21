Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 501,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,675. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.77.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

