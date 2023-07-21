Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share.
Northern Trust Trading Down 0.4 %
Northern Trust stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.27. The company had a trading volume of 501,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,675. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $69.54 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.07.
Northern Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.02%.
Institutional Trading of Northern Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.77.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.
