Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Announces Earnings Results

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share.

Northern Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 301,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $104.57.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.