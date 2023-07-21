NovaGold Resources (NG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN: NG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/21/2023 – NovaGold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.75 to C$9.50.

7/19/2023 – NovaGold Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/18/2023 – NovaGold Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2023 – NovaGold Resources was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/25/2023 – NovaGold Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NovaGold Resources Stock Performance

NovaGold Resources stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.42. 901,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,210. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 40.75, a quick ratio of 40.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 0.76. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NovaGold Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovaGold Resources

In related news, Director Diane R. Garrett sold 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $83,421.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,984.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

