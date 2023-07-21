Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,833.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 325,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $223.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

