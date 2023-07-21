Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) & Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) and Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Novonix and Electra Battery Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novonix N/A N/A N/A Electra Battery Materials N/A -23.82% -14.40%

Volatility and Risk

Novonix has a beta of 3.45, indicating that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electra Battery Materials has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novonix $5.79 million 57.18 -$51.83 million N/A N/A Electra Battery Materials N/A N/A $9.65 million ($0.30) -3.57

This table compares Novonix and Electra Battery Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Electra Battery Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novonix.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Novonix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Novonix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Electra Battery Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Novonix and Electra Battery Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novonix 0 0 0 0 N/A Electra Battery Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Electra Battery Materials has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 390.65%. Given Electra Battery Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electra Battery Materials is more favorable than Novonix.

Summary

Novonix beats Electra Battery Materials on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Battery Materials, Battery Technology, and Graphite Exploration. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and carries out research and development in battery development. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services and research and development in battery development. The company is also involved in the investment and battery testing activities. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to Novonix Limited in July 2017. Novonix Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain. The company was formerly known as First Cobalt Corp. and changed its name to Electra Battery Materials Corporation in December 2021. Electra Battery Materials Corporation was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

