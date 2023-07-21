Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.98

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.98 and traded as low as $7.74. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 329,769 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.
