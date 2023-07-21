NYM (NYM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $696,683.27

NYM (NYM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, NYM has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One NYM token can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges. NYM has a market cap of $66.76 million and $696,683.27 worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NYM Token Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,662,533 tokens. NYM’s official message board is medium.com/nymtech. NYM’s official website is nymtech.net. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

Buying and Selling NYM

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 475,497,423.278758 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.19454721 USD and is up 4.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $575,862.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nymtech.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NYM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NYM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

