Oakworth Capital Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned about 0.70% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $22,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,875,000 after purchasing an additional 87,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,175,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,397,000 after acquiring an additional 22,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,383. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

