Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 387 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 164.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,052,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after buying an additional 94,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,803,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,807,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EL. Barclays lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.22. The company had a trading volume of 828,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,401. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.32 and its 200 day moving average is $229.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

