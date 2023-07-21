Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $4.44 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oakworth Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.4% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE KO traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $62.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,319,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,472,175. The firm has a market cap of $270.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

