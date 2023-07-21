Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $82,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $185.08. 921,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.85. The company has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.43.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.