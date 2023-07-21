Oakworth Capital Inc. Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,224 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management increased its holdings in Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,671,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,289,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.33 and a 200 day moving average of $103.50. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

