Oakworth Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after buying an additional 65,516 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 3,596.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $209,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.60.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $131.29. The stock had a trading volume of 582,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,733. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $138.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day moving average of $117.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,249,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,784,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,991 shares of company stock worth $2,172,500 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.