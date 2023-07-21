Oakworth Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.39. 1,467,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,911,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.05. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. StockNews.com cut Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

