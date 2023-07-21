Oakworth Capital Inc. Reduces Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after buying an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,265,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after acquiring an additional 102,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, Director Cheryl Alston sold 16,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total transaction of $1,816,147.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,756.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globe Life Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.71.

Globe Life stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.23 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.10%.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

