Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 3,429 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,607,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Regions Financial by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 11,180,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $245,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Regions Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,189,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,291 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,712,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. 3,451,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,316,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill purchased 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.