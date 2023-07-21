Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 72,645 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,645 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 4.9% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Oakworth Capital Inc. owned 0.72% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $54,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $76,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $211.31. 36,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,870. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $157.57 and a 12 month high of $213.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.72 and a 200 day moving average of $188.96.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

