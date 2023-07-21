Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.78

Shares of Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.
Obayashi Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.
Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Obayashi had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.
About Obayashi
Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.
