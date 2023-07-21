Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

Old Dominion Freight Line has raised its dividend by an average of 38.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Old Dominion Freight Line has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line to earn $12.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $398.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.71. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $411.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ODFL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.