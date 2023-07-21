Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,250 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after acquiring an additional 247,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,566,516,000 after buying an additional 414,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,210,004,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $504.31 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $469.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $479.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.17.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.40.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

