OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. OmniaVerse has a market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $126,381.12 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

