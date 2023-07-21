One Day In July LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.8% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after buying an additional 113,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.05. 137,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,319. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $166.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.66. The company has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

