One Day In July LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 101.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $16,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

VIOV traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,008. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $92.20.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

