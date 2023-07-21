Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Onto Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of ONTO opened at $104.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day moving average of $90.42.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Onto Innovation news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total value of $498,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 669 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total transaction of $62,317.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,485. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,666,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 592,920 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at $33,441,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 572.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 448,591 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,617,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,169,000 after purchasing an additional 427,056 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,541,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.