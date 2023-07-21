Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 295.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 298,187 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of OTEX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.86. The stock had a trading volume of 171,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,617. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $24.91 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Open Text had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.