Orbler Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $125.95 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $125.95 million and $161,553.93 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

