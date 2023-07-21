O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $946.06.

Shares of ORLY traded up $4.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $956.23. 1,043,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,726. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $665.45 and a 1 year high of $975.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $932.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $878.31. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

