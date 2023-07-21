Organigram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by ATB Capital from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Organigram from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Organigram from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Organigram from C$9.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Organigram from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Organigram alerts:

Organigram Price Performance

OGI opened at C$1.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.49 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. Organigram has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$2.57.

Organigram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, gummies, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.